Police searching for missing Georgia teen

The Cedartown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Shaelynn Boye.

Shaelynn was last seen around 10 p.m. on August 21, 2020 at her grandmother’s home. Her grandmother went in to wake her up the next morning and she was gone. It was reported that her bedroom window was open and clothes, along with other items were missing.

Shaelynn is 5’4”, 120 lbs with brown hair/blonde highlights and blue/green eyes. Her clothing description is unknown, but she wears braces.

Her friends reported that she could be with a male named Brad. If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Cedartown Police Department at (770)-748-4123 or the Polk County Police Department at (770)-748-7331.