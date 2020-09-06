Police searching for missing Clayton County woman with bipolar disorder

article

Clayton County police officers are searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since leaving her home five days ago.

Officials tell FOX 5 that 26-year-old Kayla DeSilva left her home around 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 and never returned. According to officials, the missing woman lived at an apartment on the 600 block of Mt. Zion Road.

DeSilva is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 135 pounds. Police say she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The missing woman was last seen wearing an orange or yellow t-shirt, black shorts, and black slides,

If you have any information that could help officers, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

