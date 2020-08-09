Police searching for missing Clayton County teen with autism

article

Police are searching for a missing Clayton County teen with Asperger's Syndrome.

Officials tell FOX 5 that 19-year-old Brandon Mehrjooya walked away from an apartment complex on the 200 block of Marquis Way in Morrow Saturday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

According to Clayton County police, Mehrjooya has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, autism, and Asperger's syndrome.

Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 157 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

If you have any information that can help officials, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

