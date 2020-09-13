Police searching for missing 85-year-old Georgia woman

article

South Fulton police are desperately searching for a missing elderly woman Sunday morning.

Officials say 85-year-old Marian Gladys Scarborough was possibly last seen in the 4600 block of Stonewall Tell Road. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police believe Scarborough may have been to a Dairy Queen located on the 6600 block of Roosevelt Highway in Union City recently.

She is not believed to be driving a vehicle at this time.

If you have any information that could help police make sure she's safe, please call 911.

