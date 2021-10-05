Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
6
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:10 AM EDT until SAT 11:26 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Police searching for missing 60-year-old Atlanta woman last seen Thursday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Glenda McDowell article

Glenda McDowell (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old Atlanta woman last seen at the end of September.

Glenda McDowell was last seen in the 1400 block of Donnelly Avenue SW on Sept. 30 around 4:30 a.m., the Atlanta Police Department said.

McDowell is described by police as being 5-feet tall, weighing 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light jacket, dark pants, and white shoes.

Anyone who sees McDowell is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS