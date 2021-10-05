Police searching for missing 60-year-old Atlanta woman last seen Thursday

article

Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old Atlanta woman last seen at the end of September.

Glenda McDowell was last seen in the 1400 block of Donnelly Avenue SW on Sept. 30 around 4:30 a.m., the Atlanta Police Department said.

McDowell is described by police as being 5-feet tall, weighing 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light jacket, dark pants, and white shoes.

Anyone who sees McDowell is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

