Police searching for missing 59-year-old Dunwoody man

Police in Dunwoody are searching for a missing 59-year-old man.

Parrish Christopher Platt was last seen around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 5200 block of Winters Chapel Road, the Dunwoody Police Department said. He known to walk the Winters Chapel corridor from his home to Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Platt is described by police as being 6-feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black or green jeans and a black NASA T-shirt.

Police said Platt is disabled, suffers from Parkinson’s and has a diminished mental capacity. He does not have the ability to communicate verbally.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

