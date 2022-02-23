Police searching for missing 20-year-old Gwinnett County man

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 20-year-old last seen

Landon Reinhart was last seen around the Gwinnett Public Library Peachtree Corners Branch, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Reinhart is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing green scrubs and no shoes.

Anyone with information should contact GCPD at 770-513-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

