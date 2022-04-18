Police searching for man in Carrollton shoplifting investigation

article

Carrollton police are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of shoplifting from a discount store.

Officials say the incident happened on April 9 at Robinson's Salvage on the 1300 block of Bankhead Highway.

Investigators shared surveillance footage of the suspect, who was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and white pants.

If you have any information that could help identify the man, please call detectives at 770-834-4451.