Detroit police have arrested a man caught on camera pulling a gun out on a patron in a gas station this weekend.

The incident happened at a gas station on Hubbell and Tireman.

Video from a gas station showed a man approaching the business before opening the door and brandishing a handgun, which he then points at a man holding his 7-month-old baby.

As the suspect draws the firearm, the man holding his child puts his hand up in front of the suspect and waves it, possibly hitting the gun. The suspect then walks backward out of the store.

The video continues with the suspect appearing to struggle with the firearm.

The footage is now part of an aggravated assault investigation being overseen by Detroit Police's 2nd Precinct, who say both parties had walked to the gas station after an argument.

According to police, the father was followed by the man after going into the gas station. He was about 2 to 3 feet from where the gun was pulled out and managed to hit it while waving his arm. It may have caused the firearm to jam, police said.

The information from police is preliminary and details may change.

