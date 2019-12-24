Police searching for armed Forest Park robbery suspect

Forest Park police need your help finding an armed gunman accused of robbing a cellphone store.

Forest Park police need your help finding this armed robbery suspect. (Forest Park Police)

Officials say the robbery happened Friday at a Sprint store on the 4800 block of Jonesboro Road just before 5 p.m.

Investigators described the suspect as a skinny black male who was wearing a blue and burgundy jacket with white stripes.

The man was also wearing a mask and gloves.

If you have any information about the robbery, please call Forest Park police at 404-366-4141.