Police searching for armed Forest Park robbery suspect
FOREST PARK, Ga. - Forest Park police need your help finding an armed gunman accused of robbing a cellphone store.
Forest Park police need your help finding this armed robbery suspect. (Forest Park Police)
Officials say the robbery happened Friday at a Sprint store on the 4800 block of Jonesboro Road just before 5 p.m.
Investigators described the suspect as a skinny black male who was wearing a blue and burgundy jacket with white stripes.
The man was also wearing a mask and gloves.
If you have any information about the robbery, please call Forest Park police at 404-366-4141.