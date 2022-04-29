Police searching for answers in deadly SW Atlanta shooting

Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta Friday.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say a notification from their gunshot detection system led them to send officers to the 800 block of Beckwith Street close to Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

At the scene, they found a man lying in a wooded area who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way.

FOX 5 cameras showed police putting up yellow crime tape at a vacant lot in the area.

Investigators are now working to piece together exactly what happened before the deadly shooting.

At this time, officials have not identified the victim or released information about what could have led up to the gunshots.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.