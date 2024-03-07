Police searching for 2 suspects in Atlanta food mart armed robbery

Police are searching for two male suspects wanted in an armed robbery at an Atlanta food mart.

Officials say the robbery happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023, at the B and E Food Mart on the 1000 block of Hollywood Road.

According to investigators, the two masked men entered the location and held up an employee at gunpoint.

The man fled the area after taking around $2,000 in cash, officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Police shared photos taken from the business's surveillance camera in the hopes that someone could identify the two men.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.