Police search for suspects in violent robbery near Northside Drive

By
Published  October 5, 2025 7:24pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in a violent robbery near Northside Drive on Sept. 28.

The Brief

    • Investigators said a group of people got into a physical dispute near 74 Northside Drive NW on Sept. 28
    • Several victims were assaulted and had personal items stolen.
    • Police are asking you to watch the video above and contact them if you recognize anyone.

What we know:

Image 1 of 4

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying the people in red boxes.  (APD)

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.

The Source: Information in this article, including photos, came from the Atlanta Police Department via a release. 

