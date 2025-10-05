Police search for suspects in violent robbery near Northside Drive

The Brief Investigators said a group of people got into a physical dispute near 74 Northside Drive NW on Sept. 28 Several victims were assaulted and had personal items stolen. Police are asking you to watch the video above and contact them if you recognize anyone.



Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a violent robbery near Northside Drive on Sept. 28.

What we know:

Investigators said a group of people got into a physical dispute near 74 Northside Drive NW, during which several victims were assaulted and had personal items stolen.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police are asking for help identifying the people in red boxes. (APD)

What you can do:

Police are asking you to watch the video above and contact them if you recognize anyone.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.