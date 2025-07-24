Police searching for suspect in SW Atlanta credit union break-in
Atlanta police want to find a man they say was caught on camera after breaking into a local credit union. (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA - Atlanta police want to find a man accused of breaking into a southwest Atlanta credit union.
Investigators say the break-in happened on Sunday night at the Credit Union of Atlanta on Metropolitan Parkway.
What we know:
According to police, officers were called to the credit union on Monday morning.
A staff member said that the unidentified man forced his way into the building after it had closed.
The man reportedly stole a laptop and two computer monitors before leaving the scene.
Investigators shared surveillance footage showing the man in the credit union's break room attempting to pry open a file cabinet and drawers with a knife. The man was carrying a laptop.
The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477 or submit the tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.