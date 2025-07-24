Police searching for suspect in SW Atlanta credit union break-in

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police want to find a man they say was caught on camera after breaking into a local credit union. (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police want to find a man accused of breaking into a southwest Atlanta credit union.

Investigators say the break-in happened on Sunday night at the Credit Union of Atlanta on Metropolitan Parkway.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the credit union on Monday morning.

A staff member said that the unidentified man forced his way into the building after it had closed.

The man reportedly stole a laptop and two computer monitors before leaving the scene.

Investigators shared surveillance footage showing the man in the credit union's break room attempting to pry open a file cabinet and drawers with a knife. The man was carrying a laptop.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477 or submit the tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.