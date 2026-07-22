Police search for suspect after drive-by shooting in Hampton neighborhood

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The Brief According to police, a drive-by shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the Fears Mill subdivision off Deodar Lane in Hampton. Authorities have not stated if anyone was inside the home or if any injuries were reported during the incident. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle.



The Henry County Police Department is searching for a person who is suspected in a drive-by shooting in a Hampton neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the incident happened around 12:44 a.m. at a home in the Fears Mill subdivision off Deodar Lane.

Officials confirmed the home was hit by gunfire.

Authorities have released photos of the suspect and the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have also not stated if anyone was inside the home or if any injuries were reported during the incident.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

The identity of the alleged shooter is unknown.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective M. Dingess at 770-288-8314 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. Those with information can also text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.