2 men accused of multiple rapes at Tree Park Apartments

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The Brief Flowery Branch police charged two men following a series of sexual assault reports at the Tree Park Apartments complex. Detectives identified 19-year-old Treveon Hudson and 21-year-old Amari Harrison after several victims came forward to law enforcement. Hudson remains held in custody while investigators encourage additional potential victims to contact police.



Flowery Branch police officers arrested two men in connection with multiple rapes reported at a local apartment complex after victims met the suspects on social media.

Flowery Branch apartment investigation

What we know:

Officers charged 19-year-old Treveon Hudson with rape and child molestation, while 21-year-old Amari Harrison faces three counts of rape.

The investigation began May 9 when a woman told Athens-Clarke County police she traveled to Tree Park Apartments to meet Hudson after connecting online, where he forced her into non-consensual sexual intercourse.

On June 24, Flowery Branch officers found two confused girls from Clayton County near the complex entrance who had been brought there after meeting Hudson and another man online, with one girl reporting Hudson sexually assaulted her.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Hudson on June 25 and searched his apartment.

On July 8, an Atlanta hospital notified police that a teenage girl reported being taken to Hudson's apartment by Harrison in March, where both men raped her.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether Harrison is currently in custody or if additional suspects were involved.

Hudson remains held at the Hall County Detention Center while police continue looking into potential related cases.

Flowery Branch police contact

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with details about these cases or other potential victims to call investigators at 770-967-6336.

Community members offering information after normal business hours can call 770-536-8812.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to obtain the booking photo for Amari Harrison.