Police search for missing 49-year-old man in Snellville

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for missing 49-year-old Kevin Thompson, who disappeared Aug. 17 from his Snellville home. Thompson has health concerns, is non-verbal, walks with a limp, and has no cellphone, raising urgent safety concerns. Detectives urge anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts to immediately contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.



Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to locate Kevin Thompson, a missing 49-year-old man who vanished last week after leaving his Snellville home to buy cigarettes.

Snellville police search

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police Department detectives said 49-year-old Kevin Thompson was last seen Aug. 17 leaving his home in the 3500 block of Exeter Court in Snellville. Thompson stated he was going to a store to buy cigarettes, but he never returned and does not have a cellphone with him.

Thompson is described as a Black man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs roughly 160 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black and gray shoes. Police noted that Thompson has health concerns, is non-verbal, and walks with a limp.

Missing man investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified which store Thompson was planning to visit, nor have they released any potential directions of travel or sightings since Aug. 17.

Anyone who sees Thompson or knows his whereabouts is urged to call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.