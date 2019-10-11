Police search for Union City Waffle House armed robber

Police in Union City are searching for a man wanted for an overnight robbery a Waffle House.

It happened at the Waffle House located at 3800 Flat Shoals Road around 12:05 a.m. Friday. Union City Police said the man was armed.

Police describe the man as having a small stature wearing an all-black sweatshirt with white symbols on the chest. Police said the man may be of Asian descent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Union City Police Department Det. M. West at 770-515-7839.