Police search for missing Tennessee teen around Dalton area

Law enforcement in south Tennessee and north Georgia are searching for a missing teenager.

Daphne Westbrook, 16, was last seen Oct. 6 leaving her dad's house in the 4700 block of Saint Elmo in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to police.

Daphen Westbrook (Chattanooga Police Department / Supplied)

Her car was found near Glenn Falls Trailhead on Lookout Mountain.

Police believe she may be in or around the Dalton area.

Westbrook is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and light brown hair.

She should have her dog named Fern with her.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-653-1978.