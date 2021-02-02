Police search for missing teenage girl from Doraville
article
DORAVILLE, Ga. - Police in Doraville are searching for a missing teenage girl.
Lourdes Camila Torres, 13, was last seen on Friday near the Oakcliff neighborhood in Doraville, police said.
Doraville police describe her as being 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with long black hair.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Doraville Police Department at 770-455-1000 or 911.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.