Police search for missing teenage girl from Doraville

Police in Doraville are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Lourdes Camila Torres, 13, was last seen on Friday near the Oakcliff neighborhood in Doraville, police said.

Doraville police describe her as being 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with long black hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Doraville Police Department at 770-455-1000 or 911.

