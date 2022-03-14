Police search for missing Stockbridge man

article

Police in Henry County are searching a missing man.

Devron Clark was last seen the area of Nova Circle in Stockbridge on March 9, the Henry County Police Department said. He has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Clark is described by police as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black short hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

