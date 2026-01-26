Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
4
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Jasper County, Putnam County, South Fulton County, Polk County, Dawson County, Coweta County, Heard County, Meriwether County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Pickens County, Upson County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Catoosa County, Paulding County, Bartow County, Henry County, Towns County, Clayton County, North Fulton County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Troup County, Cobb County, Banks County, Clarke County, Fannin County, Butts County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Greene County, Dade County, Douglas County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Madison County, Gilmer County, Hall County, DeKalb County, Union County, Jackson County, Whitfield County, Lamar County, Murray County, Carroll County, Chattooga County, Barrow County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County
Cold Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Hart County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Elbert County

Underground fire causes power outages in Midtown Atlanta

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 26, 2026 8:37pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department crews are investigating an underground electrical fire and reported explosions near the intersection of 11th Street and Crescent Avenue to ensure public safety on January 26, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • An underground fire caused a transformer to blow, leaving thousands in Midtown Atlanta without power.
    • Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the Georgia Power outage map.
    • Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

ATLANTA - An underground fire left over 2,000 people without power in Midtown Atlanta on Monday night. 

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the scene at 11th Street and Crescent Avenue around 7:21 p.m. Bystanders reported hearing an explosion, and another person said a nearby cover was blown off.

Firefighters found a small underground fire that caused a transformer to blow. The flames have since been put out. Georgia Power has also responded to restore power knocked out by the incident.

According to the outage map, about 2,766 customers in the area are without power. Officials said the estimated restoration time is between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. 

Image 1 of 6

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department crews are investigating an underground electrical fire and reported explosions near the intersection of 11th Street and Crescent Avenue to ensure public safety on January 26, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the underground fire. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from Georgia Power and Atlanta police and fire rescue. 

AtlantaNewsGeorgia