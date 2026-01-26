Underground fire causes power outages in Midtown Atlanta

article

The Brief An underground fire caused a transformer to blow, leaving thousands in Midtown Atlanta without power. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the Georgia Power outage map. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.



An underground fire left over 2,000 people without power in Midtown Atlanta on Monday night.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the scene at 11th Street and Crescent Avenue around 7:21 p.m. Bystanders reported hearing an explosion, and another person said a nearby cover was blown off.

Firefighters found a small underground fire that caused a transformer to blow. The flames have since been put out. Georgia Power has also responded to restore power knocked out by the incident.

According to the outage map, about 2,766 customers in the area are without power. Officials said the estimated restoration time is between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department crews are investigating an underground electrical fire and reported explosions near the intersection of 11th Street and Crescent Avenue to ensure public safety on January 26, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the underground fire.