Police search for missing Jonesboro teen

Police in Clayton County are searching for a teenage girl who hasn't been seen since leaving her home on New Year's Eve.

Police said 15-year-old Nakia Thompson was last seen on Dec. 31 on Cardinal Road in Jonesboro.

Police described her as 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and pink sweater, light blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.