Police search for missing Douglas County teenager

Deputies in Douglas County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Amber Nicole Marcinowski was last seen Sunday in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Nicole Marcinowski

She is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, brown boots and a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information should call 770-920-4914.