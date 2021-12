article

Police in Clarke County are searching for a missing 27-year-old Athens man.

Quavian Culver was last seen on Saturday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

Culver was last seen at apartments located off of W. Broad Street and Camellia Drive, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

