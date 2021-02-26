Police search for missing 43-year-old Carrollton woman

article

Police in Carrollton are searching for a missing 43-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in days.

Stephanie Pittman was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Ingles on North Park Street in Carrollton, the Carrollton Police Department reports.

Investigators said she left her vehicle and her phone has been turned off.

Police describe Pittman as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with blue eyes. She may be wearing blue jeans and an orange sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Carrollton Police Department Det. Seth Denney at 770-834-4451 or by email at sdenney@carrollton-ga.gov.