Police search for missing 16-year-old Henry County boy

Police in Henry County are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Kobe Isaiah Griffin was last seen Oct. 7 near Water Oaks Ct in Hampton, police said. He left on foot.

Police describe Griffin as being 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and Nike slides.

Anyone with information is asked to the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.