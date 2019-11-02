Police search for man who shot at ex-girlfriend and her children

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is for the suspect who shot at a woman and her children Friday.

According to investigators, Joshua Rashad Miller went to his ex-girlfriend's home and threated the woman and her children and eventually started firing shots while they were in the car. The woman then drove away.

Miller is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aiming a pistol at another, cruelty to children, and discharging a firearm on another's property.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Sheriff Victor Hill place Miller on the top ten most wanted list.

Miller is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Sheriff's Office at 770-477-4479 or dial 911 immediately.

