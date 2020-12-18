Police search for gunman who held up pedestrian at gunpoint

Atlanta police need help finding a bold thief caught on camera robbing a man at gunpoint.

"You can see the aggressiveness in the video," Atlanta Police Lt. Damien Crowder said.

The man is seen in the video robbing the man as he leaves out of the elevator corridor from ‘The Huntley’ apartment complex in Buckhead.

"If you look at the video you can see where the victim is exiting the corridor and where their suspect approached him and aggressively went through the door," Crowder said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police released the video from the November incident in hopes someone will come forward with information.

Advertisement

According to the police report, the suspect got away with designer bags, credit and debit cards, and nearly one thousand dollars in cash.

"During the holiday season make sure you are safe and pay attention to your surroundings," Crowder said.

Police have upped patrol in the Buckhead area after months of increased crime.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

During the holiday season police urge residents to be on the lookout for Grinches who are looking for a quick and easy steal.

"We strongly urge everyone to pay attention to [their] surroundings when they are entering and exiting. When you are putting packages in vehicles make sure they are locked. Make sure people aren’t lurking around and watching your every move," Crowder said.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call come forward and call the police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.