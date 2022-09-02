Police search for 'critically missing' Henry County woman

article

Henry County law enforcement are searching for a woman considered "critically missing."

Police said Destiny Tyus, who has a developmental condition and requires care, was reported missing at around 4:18 p.m. from Legends Trace in McDonough.

She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has no hair and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Tyus is asked to call 911 or HCPD non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.