Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17 near a home on Wexdwood Drive in Riverdale. article

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. 

Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, with faded blue jeans, white sneakers and a black t-shirt wrapped are his head. 

Police said they are diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression 

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or to dial 911. 

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.