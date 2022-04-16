Police search for 12-year-old girl missing in Jonesboro

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen on Friday afternoon.

Police went to Euston Court and Jonesboro after receiving a report of a missing person. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen at her home at about 5:45 p.m.

She has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is 5-foot-2 in height. She was last wearing a jean jacket, black and white skirt and brown flip-flops.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE