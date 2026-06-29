Police search for Atlanta suspect who used high-heel shoe in assault

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a woman who assaulted a victim inside a property on Forsyth Street SW. Surveillance video captured the suspect striking the victim multiple times with her fists, a stick, and an orange high-heel shoe. Authorities are offering an anonymous reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



Atlanta police investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who violently assaulted a victim on Forsyth Street SW in May.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

According to preliminary information from the Atlanta Police Department, the violent encounter occurred on May 21 at approximately 1:13 p.m. inside a neighborhood store located in the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW. Surveillance footage captured the suspect approaching the victim and striking her multiple times with her fists, a stick, and an orange high-heel shoe.

The victim had visible head injuries following the attack. After the incident, the suspect ran from the scene in a black Kia SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Suspect identity search

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the woman seen in the surveillance footage or determined the license plate of the getaway vehicle. Investigators have not released information regarding a potential motive or specified the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Crime Stoppers reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can also visit the organization's website or text CSGA to 738477 to remain eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.