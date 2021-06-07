Police: Driver of scooter killed in Cobb County wreck after running red light

Police in Cobb County said the driver of a road scooter died in a wreck at a major intersection on Barrett Parkway on Sunday morning after running a red light.

The wreck also involved two other cars. The drivers and one passenger were treated for minor injures, police said.

The Cobb County Police Department said the driver of the scooter, 32-year-old Marietta resident Jason Sklar, died when he was ejected from his 2019 Piaggio BV350.

Police said Sklar was traveling south on Barrett Parkway when he ran through a red light at around 9:51 a.m. Sklar's scooter collided with a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan at the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Macland Road.

The Volkswagon, traveling in the left lane, struck a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla traveling on Macland Road in the right lane.

A 49-year old driver and a 17-year-old passenger occupied the Volkswagon and a 29-year-old driver occupied the Toyota, according to officials. All three were treated for minor injuries at Cobb Hospital, police said.

