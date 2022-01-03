Police say possible runaway teen last seen getting into tan F-150

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a teenage girl last seen getting into a truck on Sunday evening.

Police said 16-year-old Alian Fitch was last seen on Jan. 2 getting into a tan F-150. Police responded to the 1400 block of Hyde Court in Hampton after receiving the all.

Police described her as 4-foot-11 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and green jumpsuit and a black jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.