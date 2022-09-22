Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

article

Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying.

It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday.

Investigators say they wore scrub tops that have an insignia that is believed to be associated with a local dental assistance program.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the McDonough Police Department.