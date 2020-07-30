Police: Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Clayton County

article

Police in Clayton County are investigating what investigators believe is a deadly road rage shooting.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 Block of Old Dixie Road near Frontage Road near Forest Park. Clayton County police said officers arrived at the scene to find the body of a woman in the middle of the normally busy roadway.

Police investigate a deadly shooting investigators believe stem from a road rage along Old Dixie Road near Forest Park on July 30, 2020. (FOX 5)

Police said the victim suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a road rage incident escalated into a shooting, leading to the death of the victim.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It was not immediately clear about the second party involved in the road rage incident, if police have made contact with them or if they know of their identity.

Police said they are investigating all leads in the case.

No arrests have been made at this time.

