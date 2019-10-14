Police: Riverdale teenager missing for 3 days

Riverdale police are searching for a missing teenager who hasn't been seen for three days.

The City of Riverdale Police Department says 17-year-old Sy'Lina Jarvis was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at her Riverdale home.

According to officials, Sy'Lina suffers from schizophrenia, anxiety, and depression.

She is described as being around 4-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 94 lbs. She has brown eyes,red-colored box braids, and a gap in her front top teeth.

Police say the missing teen was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants.

If you have any information that can help police locate Sy'Lina, please call 911 or the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5423.