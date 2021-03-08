Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police respond to alleged double shooting near Centennial Olympic Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Police are responding to a call of two men shot in Atlanta on Monday morning. 

The incident took place near Centennial Olympic Park Drive, police say. 

RELATED: Dead man found shot in burning car on NW Atlanta street

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.