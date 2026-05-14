Police respond to serious motorcycle crash in Stone Mountain area
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GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in the Stone Mountain area.
What we know:
Police said the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway 78.
Investigators have not released detailed information about how the crash happened or extent of injuries.
Authorities said additional details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates.