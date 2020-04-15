Police request help identifying woman found dead on Lithonia road

DeKalb County police are investigating the death of an unidentified woman whose body was discovered last month in Lithonia.

Officials say a citizen discovered the woman's body near the intersection of Rockland Road and Plunkett Road on March 22.

So far, investigators say they have not been able to identify the victim through conventional means and there are no people reported missing who fit her description.

The victim is described as being an African-American woman between the ages of 35 to 40 years old. She was around 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 80 pounds. She had short black hair and brown eyes.

DeKalb County police hope you can identify this woman.

The woman was found wearing a khaki-colored shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black and blue spider socks.

If you have any information that can help police identify the woman, please call the DeKalb County Medical Examiner at 404-508-3500.