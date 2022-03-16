Police release image of Sweet Auburn homicide suspect

The Atlanta Police Department shared an image of a man caught on camera leaving the scene of a deadly January shooting in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Police released a surveillance image of a suspect in the death of 45-year-old Mark Richards Jr. on Jan. 15 at 24 William H. Borders Drive.

Police found the man dead when responding to a report of person shot at around 10 p.m.

Homicide investigators drew attention to the orange jacket of a suspect in the death of 45-year-old Mark Richards Jr. on Jan. 15 on William H. Borders Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Homicide Investigator Lt. Ralph Woolfolk drew attention to the orange jacket the suspect was wearing in an image from security camera footage. Police believe the man has ties to the Auburn Avenue and Edgewood Avenue area.

"This individual is depicted walking down William H. Borders Drive on … the evening of Jan. 15, and he brutally and cold-heartedly murdered an individual on this street," Woolfolk said.

Woolfolk said the Atlanta Police Department homicide unit believes the case has "high solvability."

"You can aid us in moving these investigations forward," Woolfolk said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

