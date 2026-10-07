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Police presence at Fayetteville hotel draws questions

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fayetteville
Published October 7, 2026 5:30 AM EDT
Published October 7, 2026 5:30 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Police were at a Quality Inn in Fayetteville overnight.
    • The scene was observed shortly before 1 a.m. near the historic downtown square.
    • Details about what prompted the police presence were not immediately available.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A police presence at a Fayetteville hotel overnight has prompted questions about what happened.

What we know:

The scene was observed shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn near the historic downtown square.

What we don't know:

Details about what brought officers to the hotel were not immediately available. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

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