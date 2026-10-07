Police presence at Fayetteville hotel draws questions
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A police presence at a Fayetteville hotel overnight has prompted questions about what happened.
What we know:
The scene was observed shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn near the historic downtown square.
What we don't know:
Details about what brought officers to the hotel were not immediately available. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.