Police presence at Fayetteville hotel draws questions

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The Brief Police were at a Quality Inn in Fayetteville overnight. The scene was observed shortly before 1 a.m. near the historic downtown square. Details about what prompted the police presence were not immediately available.



A police presence at a Fayetteville hotel overnight has prompted questions about what happened.

What we know:

The scene was observed shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn near the historic downtown square.

What we don't know:

Details about what brought officers to the hotel were not immediately available. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.