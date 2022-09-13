Police presence around Clayton County School, investigation underway

article

Clayton County police are currently investigating a 9-1-1 hang-up call they say led them to the Kendrick Middle School area.

A spokesperson from Clayton County Public Schools quickly dispelled the rumor that there had been a shooting.

"Out of an abundance of caution, through collaborative efforts with municipal police departments and CCPS Police Department, there is enhanced security in the area to ensure all students and staff remain safe," the spokesperson said.

The district declined further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.