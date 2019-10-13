Police: Possible road rage shooting in southwest Atlanta

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta that they say is possibly connected to a road rage incident.

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a person shot call on the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man shot in the wrist.

Police say that the unnamed shooting victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

The victim told police that the shooting occurred on the highway and was from "a road rage incident."

Investigators are now working to determine the shooting's circumstance.

The investigation continues.