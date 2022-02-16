Police: Pedestrian ran in front of car on Downtown Connector

A pedestrian is in the hospital after police say they were hit on the Downtown Connector early Wednesday morning.

Officials say shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to I-75/85 northbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after reports of an injured pedestrian.

According to investigators, a driver was traveling in the lefthand lane when a pedestrian ran in front of his vehicle.

Medics transported the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials say they are in serious but stable condition.

Police do not believe anyone will be charged in connection to the incident.

The investigation continues.

