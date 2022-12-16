Police: Pedestrian killed by 81-year-old driver in Cobb Parkway crash

article

A pedestrian has been killed in an overnight crash while walking on Cobb Parkway, police say.

The Marietta Police Department says they are currently investigating the crash, which happened at around 2:20 a.m. on the road near Polytechnic Lane

According to investigators, the victim, described as a 36-year-old transient who was known to stay around Marietta, was walking on the right shoulder of the road with another person.

Police say a driver, identified as 81-year-old Lawrenceville resident James Ward hit the pedestrian with his 2008 Ford Taurus, killing the man.

Instead of stopping, authorities say Ward continued to drive and did not call 911. He was found by officers with the Emerson Police Department on Highway 41 in Bartow County.

Investigators say Ward was uninjured but displayed signs of confusion. Medics transported him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for medical evaluation.

At this time, police have not charged Ward with anything connected to the deadly crash.

Officers are asking anyone with information connected to the crash to contact Investigator K. Bedford at 770-794-5364.