Police officer struck on Cascade Road in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A portion of Cascade Road was closed Thursday morning after an incident involving a driver and a police officer.
What we know:
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. along Cascade Road near Cascade Hills Drive, southeast of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.
Police confirmed to a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist that an officer had been struck. However, no other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for an update.
