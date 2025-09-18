Expand / Collapse search

Police officer struck on Cascade Road in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 18, 2025 9:06am EDT
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A portion of Cascade Road was closed Thursday morning after an incident involving a driver and a police officer.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. along Cascade Road near Cascade Hills Drive, southeast of Fulton Industrial Boulevard. 

Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

Police confirmed to a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist that an officer had been struck. However, no other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update. 

MAP OF THE AREA

The Source

  • Information for above provided by police. 

South FultonNews