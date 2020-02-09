Police: Off-duty sergeant interrupts shootout in Downtown Atlanta

A chaotic scene in Atlanta’s hotel district in Downtown Atlanta after an off-duty officer interrupts a shootout. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the officer-involved shooting investigation.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 200 block of Courtland Street near Andrew Young Blvd. Atlanta police sergeant working an off-duty job at a parking garage heard gunfire and went to investigate.

“The Sergeant was already in the parking lot working his off-duty job when he heard the shots fired and then he witnessed it. as he exited his vehicle, he saw two groups have individuals engaged in a shootout,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier, Atlanta Police Department.

After resurgent reportedly ordered the suspect to drop their weapons. Atlanta police said those weapons were a mix of high powered rifles and handguns. When the armed subjects refused, the sergeant opened fire

“This is a shooting involving one of our officers, one of our sergeants, the GBI was called in to handle the investigation,” said Deputy Chief Glazier.

It was not immediately clear if the Sergeant had actually struck anyone. but the Sergeant was unharmed.

Atlanta police said a man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. At least two others were injured. Those two were taken to an area hospital and were listed in stable condition as of early Sunday morning

“There are multiple weapons, dozens of weapons recovered at the scene and at Grady Memorial Hospital and in a vehicle used to transport one of the victims,” said Glazier.

Police also said they recovered drugs at the scene.

“At this point, we have about 10 people detained we think could have been involved in the shootout,” the deputy chief said.

Investigators said there could have been even more. Witnesses described seeing at least two people run from the scene.

Several downtown roads were shut down so police could investigate.

The name of the officer has not been released.

Investigators said they do not know what sparked the shootout.