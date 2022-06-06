Expand / Collapse search

Police need help identifying person linked to South Fulton carjacking

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
Police released images of a man they consider a person of interest in a carjacking in South Fulton. article

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton need help identifying a person of interest in a May 29 carjacking. 

Police said it was about 7:15 p.m. when a person was held and gunpoint and their car was taken on Old National Highway. 

Police tracked the car to Union City where investigators saw a man — described as about 5-foot-10, weighing 160 pounds — exiting the victim's car. 

Police released images of a man they consider a person of interest and said detectives would like to speak with him. 

Anyone with information should contact South Fulton Police Department Detective N. Moss at 470-809-7300.