Police need help identifying person linked to South Fulton carjacking

Police in South Fulton need help identifying a person of interest in a May 29 carjacking.

Police said it was about 7:15 p.m. when a person was held and gunpoint and their car was taken on Old National Highway.

Police tracked the car to Union City where investigators saw a man — described as about 5-foot-10, weighing 160 pounds — exiting the victim's car.

Police released images of a man they consider a person of interest and said detectives would like to speak with him.

Anyone with information should contact South Fulton Police Department Detective N. Moss at 470-809-7300.